Rozier fires Celtics in win over Sixers

Terry Rozier scored 29 points as Boston outmuscled Philadelphia 117-101 to win the opening game of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Monday.Rozier was the top scorer in a dazzling Celtics offensive display at TD Garden, with Al Horford and Jayson Tatum also making hefty contributions.Horford finished with 26 points while Tatum added 28 points as Boston surged into a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with a statement victory.The third-seeded Sixers had advanced to the semifinals after a confident demolition of Miami in the opening round.But the Celtics lineup looked to be a vastly more challenging proposition for the Sixers, who saw Joel Embiid score 31 points while pulling down 13 rebounds.J.J. Redick had 20 points for the ­Sixers, and point guard Ben Simmons had 18 points from 41 minutes on the court.Yet it was the shooting prowess of ­Celtics ace Rozier that caught the eye as the 24-year-old point guard kept Boston firmly on track for a well-earned win.Boston, who advanced to the semi­finals after a ­grueling seven-­game series win over Milwaukee, have regrouped superbly after a slew of injuries. They are without stars Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward.Rozier's 29-point haul included 21 points from three-point range, a 77.8 conversion percentage from outside the arc.Rozier credited his form to a determined training regime launched last year."Up early every day. Putting in a lot of work, watching a lot of film. A lot of hard work over the summer," Rozier said."We got together yesterday and we had a plan. No matter who it is out there, we're going to play hard and take care of business."Sixers coach Brett Brown was left to reflect on a below-par night for his team while acknowledging the Celtics had simply been better."We give them credit. I never really felt we were in the game. It sure felt like we were playing a good team today," Brown said.Game 2 takes place in Boston on Thursday.