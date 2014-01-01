Mount Fuji eruption could paralyze Tokyo: govt study

Japan's iconic Mount Fuji could paralyze Tokyo with ash if it erupted, choking roads and halting water supplies, according to a government disaster planning study, a news report said Tuesday.



The snow-capped peak of the country's highest mountain 100 kilometers west of Tokyo is a symbol of Japan - and is also an active volcano.



It last erupted in 1707, but while it has not shown any signs of life in recent decades a potential eruption now could shower more than 10 centimeters of ash on central Tokyo, according to a government study seen by the Kyodo news agency.



The ash would paralyze the capital, rendering roads impassable.



The study found just 0.5 centimeters of ash could cause mechanical problems for cars and more than 1 centimeter could cause mass power outages and the failure of water filtration systems, Kyodo reported.



Noriko Urata, an official in charge of disaster research, confirmed the government is assessing the possible impact of an eruption and preparing measures to deal with the scenario. "But we are not in a position to unveil details," he told AFP. The government has estimated that an eruption could result in damage and losses worth over 2.5 trillion yen ($23 billion).



Japan, with more than 110 active volcanoes, sits on the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire" where a large proportion of the world's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.



In January, a Japanese soldier was killed and several other people injured after an eruption near a popular ski resort in northwest of Tokyo.





