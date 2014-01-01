Northwest China city steps up security after school knifing deaths

Yulin police and government departments on Monday introduced a raft of high-profile security measures in the aftermath of a stabbing frenzy that killed nine students outside one of the Northwest China city's county high schools on Friday.



The nine died in an attack about 150 meters from Mizhi No.3 Middle School in the city of Yulin, Shaanxi Province, the city public security bureau posted on its Weibo account Friday.



A 28-year-old male, surnamed Zhao, was detained on suspicion of attacking the students in an alley near the school gates.



The suspect, a former student, said he had been bullied and acted out a grudge, Yulin police said on Friday.



City authorities have enhanced security checks, an official of the Communist Youth League of China Yulin Committee, told Global Times.



"The Communist Youth League of China has always conducted security education in campus and more emphasis will be placed in future," said an official, who refused to be fully named.



To protect teenagers, graphic photos and videos shot at the scene should not be circulated, He Min, head of the Yulin City Youth Association of Social Workers, told the Global Times.



"The bloody scene could frighten adolescents and cause panic, leaving their mental health in danger," He said.



He warned against public discussion of the case to prevent any further trauma for the injured or witnesses.



He's association has been offering free consultation to students since Friday night.



Some traumatized students were feeling calmer now after receiving assistance, He noted.



"Parents should not be overanxious but instead guide their children to not be damaged by the incident," he said.



Two psychiatrists from Peking University Sixth Hospital also departed Saturday morning for Mizhi county, news site jkb.com.cn reported Monday.



More than 2,100 police officers have been arranged to patrol and stand on guard at kindergartens, primary and middle schools in Yulin, the city public security bureau announced Monday on its social media account. Students were also escorted by police during peak school hours.



Police have established a cooperation and communication mechanism with education departments to enhance the investigation and inspection of potential suspects, including persons with a psychological imbalance that could lead to violent social incidents and those people in conflict with schools.



Improved security and better education about self-defense measures have been urged in response to fatal attacks at kindergartens and primary schools.



A 22-year-old man triggered a self-made bomb in a kindergarten in Fengxian county, East China's Jiangsu Province in June, killing eight and injuring 65, China Central Television reported.