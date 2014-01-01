Wimbledon to pay out 34 million pounds this year, up 7.6 percent from 2017

Wimbledon announced a hefty prize pot hike on Tuesday.



Organizers of the oldest Grand Slam tournament revealed a prize fund of 34 million pounds ($46.57 million) for the 2018 championships, up 7.6 percent from last year.



That figure includes awards of 2.25 million pounds each for the men's and women's champions - an increase on the 2.2 million pounds Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza received in 2017.



Organizers also issued a warning that players who compete while knowingly carrying an injury, and quit mid-match, face being docked all their first-round prize money. The move is aimed at preventing a repeat of the rash of retirements in early action last year.



Under the new rule, if an injured player withdraws on-site after midday on the Thursday before the Championships they will receive 50 percent of the first-round prize money. The replacement "lucky loser" will get the other 50 percent.



Wimbledon's 2018 prize money eclipses the A$55 million ($41.32 million) paid out at January's first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne, but at current exchange rates is just shy of the 39.2 million euros ($47.18 million) on offer at the French Open starting later this month.



The US Open, the final Grand Slam of the tennis calendar starting in August, is yet to announce its prize money.



Wimbledon, the only Grand Slam event to be played on grass, will take place from July 2 to 15.



