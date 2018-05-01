China to open its longest high-speed railway in cold northeastern region

China is expected to open its longest high-speed railway in a northeastern area neighboring Siberia.



The 343-kilometer track has been undergoing tests since Tuesday and links Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang, with Jiamusi, also in Heilongjiang.



Designed for passenger and freight transportation at 200 kilometers per hour, the new line will shorten travel times between the two cities by 110 to 360 minutes.



Passenger and cargo testing trains were used to examine power supply, subgrades and bridges to ensure they all meet requirements.



The line is scheduled to undergo a pilot run in July before full operation a month later.



Construction on the high-speed railway started in July 2014 as one of the key projects included in China's mid- and long term railway network scheme.



The railway is entirely located in a high-altitude area, making it challenging for builders and train operators. Temperatures can dip to - 35 C in winter.



