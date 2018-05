Chinese premier to visit Indonesia, Japan, attend China-Japan-ROK leaders' meeting

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will pay official visits to Indonesia and Japan, and attend the 7th China-Japan-ROK leaders' meeting in Japan from May 6 to 11, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Tuesday.



Li will make the visits at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Hua said.