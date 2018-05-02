Landmark statue Havis Amanda crowned with white student cap in Helsinki, Finland

A group of festive students, suspended by a crane in mid air, get ready to cap the statue of Havis Amanda near the southern waterfront of Helsinki, Finland, April 30, 2018. Havis Amanda, a landmark bronze statue standing in southern waterfront of Helsinki, is grandly crowned with a white student cap on the eve of May Day every year. (Xinhua/Li Jizhi)

The statue of Havis Amanda is seen near the southern waterfront of Helsinki, Finland, April 30, 2018. Havis Amanda, a landmark bronze statue standing in southern waterfront of Helsinki, is grandly crowned with a white student cap on the eve of May Day every year. (Xinhua/Li Jizhi)

A group of revelers sing in front of the statue of Havis Amanda after it was crowned with a white student cap in Helsinki, Finland, April 30, 2018. Havis Amanda, a landmark bronze statue standing in southern waterfront of Helsinki, is grandly crowned with a white student cap on the eve of May Day every year. (Xinhua/Li Jizhi)

