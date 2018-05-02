Ceremony held to commemorate Labor Day in Lusaka, Zambia

Local people participate in a march to mark the International Labor Day in Lusaka, Zambia, May 1, 2018. Zambia on Tuesday joined the rest of the world in commemorating Labor Day with a grand ceremony held in Lusaka, the country's capital. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

Zambian military band performs at a ceremony to mark the International Labor Day in Lusaka, Zambia, May 1, 2018. Zambia on Tuesday joined the rest of the world in commemorating Labor Day with a grand ceremony held in Lusaka, the country's capital. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

Zambian president Edgar Lungu delivers a speech during the International Labor Day commemorations in Lusaka, Zambia, May 1, 2018. Zambia on Tuesday joined the rest of the world in commemorating Labor Day with a grand ceremony held in Lusaka, the country's capital. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

