May Day rally turns violent in Paris

Traditional rally of international Workers' Day, or May Day, in Paris turned violent on Tuesday after French police fired tear gas on hooded protestors who hurled projectiles and vandalized properties.



TV footages showed masked men set fire on vehicles and threw incendiary objects at a Macdonald's restaurant, where windows were totally smashed. Flames appeared also at a construction equipment and Renault office.



Police were using water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd of about 1,200 far-left protestors.



French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb has condemned on his Twitter account the violence on the sidelines of the May Day rally.

