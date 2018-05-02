Iran vows respond to any possible attack: official

A senior Iranian official said Tuesday in Damascus that his country would respond to any attack targeting it in the right place and time.



Chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, said in a press conference during his visit to Syria that US President Donald Trump has been committing violations to the nuclear deal that was signed during the times of former US administration.



The actions of Trump regarding the Iranian file prove that the US administration "cannot be trusted," he said.



In case of sanctions against Iran, "there would be no reason for us to stay in the nuclear deal," Boroujerdi said.



His remarks come at a time Israel and the US are upping their rhetoric against Iran as both allies have voiced their opposition to the nuclear deal with Iran.



Israel has also been targeting Syrian military bases two times last month where Iranian fighters are located.

