Suicide blasts kill at least 32 in Nigeria

At least 32 people were killed following two suicide attacks on a mosque in Nigeria's northeastern town of Mubi on Tuesday, officials and witnesses said.



Some 20 others were seriously wounded in the twin blasts in Mubi, a town in the northern state of Adamawa, according to Abdullahi Ibrahim Yerima, the state police chief.



Yerima said two suicide bombers carried out the attack. The first blast was inside the mosque, while the second bomber detonated his improvised explosive device around a second-hand clothes market outside the same mosque.



The police officer said the second blast, which occurred 20 meters away from the mosque, affected a lot of people as they rushed to escape from the first blast.



A medical source said almost 34 corpses were carried in body bags deposited at the Mubi General Hospital where victims were taken to.



Musa Bello, head of the Mubi North local government area, said Boko Haram, a militant group emerging from northeastern Nigeria, was responsible for the suicide blasts.



Last November, at least 50 people were killed following a suicide blast in a mosque in Mubi.



The United Nations believes the terror group has killed more than 20,000 people since 2009.

