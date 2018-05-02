Iran says Netanyahu lies about nuclear program to influence Trump

Iranian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday dismissed recent allegations by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as lies aimed at influencing US President Donald Trump's upcoming decision about the Iranian nuclear deal.



Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said in a statement that "the ridiculous propagandist presentations of the premier of the Zionist regime (of Israel) is one of the latest shameful and worthless shows about Iran's nuclear program."



The allegations were "merely aimed at spreading lies and deception," said Qasemi.



In a televised presentation on Monday, Netanyahu disclosed files allegedly obtained by Israel's intelligence agency from Iran's "secret nuclear archive," saying the files prove Iran has secretly worked on nuclear weapons.



The nuclear deal, signed in July 2015, was designed to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the removal of international sanctions on Iran.



"Even after the deal, Iran continued to preserve and expand its nuclear weapons know-how for future use" at the Fordow nuclear testing site, said Netanyahu.



Also, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the Israeli Prime Minister aims to pressure Washington to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal.



"Trump is jumping on a rehash of old allegations already dealt with by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to 'nix' the deal," he added.



The disclosure by Netanyahu on Monday came ahead of Trump's looming deadline on May 12 to decide whether to extend the waiver on nuclear-related sanctions against Iran.



Moreover, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami on Tuesday dismissed as "unfounded" the nuclear allegations against Iran, Tasnim news agency reported.



Netanyahu's televised presentation was in line with Israel's attempts to divert public attention and cover up its "unjustifiable crimes" against the oppressed people of Palestine, he said.



It is a sign of Israel's frustration over its recent defeats in the region and in the face of the Palestinians' resistance, said the commander.



If the Israeli officials do not refrain from plotting against the Islamic republic, they will definitely regret it, he was quoted as saying.



On Monday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the Israeli Prime Minister's allegations against Iran aimed to influence Trump's upcoming decision about Iran's nuclear deal, according to Press TV.



"What we saw from Benjamin Netanyahu (Monday televised presentation) was nothing but a childish and ridiculous show," Araghchi told Press TV on Monday.



The allegations are the repetitions of Netanyahu's speeches in the past, he said, adding that such allegations against Tehran have already been proven wrong by the IAEA.



Iran does not care about Netanyahu's allegations, Araghchi stressed.



France on Tuesday called for further independent inspections on Iran to ensure full implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal.



"This information should be studied and evaluated in detail," Agnes Von der Muhll, spokesperson of foreign ministry of France said.



Besides, Britain on Tuesday warned of the danger of a fresh conflict flaring up in the Middle East after Israel unveiled a dossier claiming to be evidence of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons program.



The British Foreign Office urged all countries in the region to consider the impact of the "logical consequence of your next step" amid escalating tensions.



On Monday, Trump hinted that he was open to negotiate a new deal with Tehran, while keeping demeaning the current nuclear deal ahead of a looming deadline for Washington to decide whether or not to leave the landmark pact.



Trump, at a news conference at the White House, attacked the "horrible" deal again, which has been struck by the Obama administration with Iran in 2015 along with other world powers.



"In seven years that deal will have expired, and Iran is free to go ahead and create nuclear weapons. That's not acceptable," Trump said.

