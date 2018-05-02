Muslims observe Shab-e-Barat in India, Bangladesh

Muslims pray at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to observe Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune and forgiveness, in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh on May 1, 2018. Muslims observe the Shab-e-Barat or the night of forgiveness by offering special prayers at mosques and visiting graves of their relatives and friends. (Xinhua)

Indian Muslims offer prayer at a graveyard in Kolkata, India, on May 1, 2018. Muslims here observe the Shab-e-Barat or the night of forgiveness by offering special prayers at mosques and visiting graves of their relatives and friends. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)