Hot-Air Balloon Rally 2018 held in Zabok, Croatia

Hot-air balloons are seen during the Croatia Hot-Air Balloon Rally 2018 in Zabok, Croatia, on May 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Igor Soban)

A man takes photo of hot-air balloons during the Croatia Hot-Air Balloon Rally 2018 in Zabok, Croatia, on May 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Igor Soban)

Hot-air balloons are seen during the Croatia Hot-Air Balloon Rally 2018 in Zabok, Croatia, on May 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Igor Soban)

Hot-air balloons are seen during the Croatia Hot-Air Balloon Rally 2018 in Zabok, Croatia, on May 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Igor Soban)