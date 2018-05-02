Tourists enjoy misty scenery across China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/2 9:36:24

Photo taken on May 1, 2018 shows the misty scenery of Aizhai bridge in Jishou, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Long Enze)


 

Tourists enjoy the misty scenery in Qiyun Mountain, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, May 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Shi Guangde)


 

Tourists enjoy the misty scenery in Jishou, central China's Hunan Province, May 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Fang)


 

Tourists enjoy the misty scenery at a scenic spot in Xianju County, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Huabin)


 

