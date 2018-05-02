Photo: CFOC

Last month, I gathered together with the majority of our British Chinese council candidates ahead of the local elections on Thursday 3rd May. I was also delighted to be joined by our Vice Chair for London, Paul Scully MP, and Lord Bates, Minister of State for International Development. It was a heart-warming experience to see how the number of Chinese candidates in the Conservative Party has increased fourfold from the past few local elections. As Vice-Chair of Communities for the Conservatives, I am proud that we now have at least four times the number of British Chinese candidates than any other political party.This is a remarkable achievement reflecting the brilliant efforts displayed by the Conservative Friends of the Chinese group, notably; Jonathan Lui, Xingang Wang, Alex Yip, Jackson Ng And John Bender. In my role as Vice-Chair of Communities I hope to work closely with all ethnic communities in Britain to ensure they are fully supported and represented.I am determined to achieve a wider diversity in Parliament, with a much broader representation of the Chinese community not only on the green and red benches, but also in local government, so that communities up and down the country don't feel ignored. Improved representation will ensure local services and provisions respond to the needs of local people, fostering and engaging local communities throughout Britain. I am proud of how far we have come, and it was a chance for us to gather together ahead of local elections with our shared aim of offering people lower council tax at no expense to their local services.On Thursday local elections are being held throughout England, and the whole of London. These local elections are about how your local services are run, and how much you pay for them. It’s about how often your bins are collected, your roads are repaired, your streets and parks are swept and kept tidy. That’s what local councillors decide on, as well as how much council tax you pay.So, if you want well run local services and your council tax kept down and managed wisely, your vote is important.Our Conservative councils up and down the country work tirelessly to deliver for their communities. In London and across the country, Conservative councils have a record of delivering good local services while managing local taxpayers’ money wisely and keeping council tax down. On average Conservative council tax is over £100 lower a year than any other party.In London, two Conservative councils charge the lowest council tax in the entire country. This is not at the expense of local services. Westminster council has fought to keep all of their local libraries open, they collect their bins twice every week, provide daily street-cleaning and its children’s services were the first to be rated as outstanding by Ofsted. This is one of many examples of a Conservative council delivering good local services and exceptional value for money for local taxpayers.The Conservatives are determined to build the homes that this country needs and Wandsworth council, which has the second lowest council tax in England, is a prime example of a council using their initiative to help secure homes for more Londoners. It has invested £150 million in the largest council house building programme in the country, to deliver good homes for local people all for the second lowest council tax in England.In contrast, we have seen Labour councils in London shelving plans to build new homes because of political infighting, again putting politics above the people. Haringey Labour have confirmed that they will ditch the Haringey development vehicle if they won on Thursday, this development would have created 6,400 new homes.In Labour-run Birmingham bins have gone uncollected, leaving thousands of tonnes of rubbish spilling out on the streets. And local residents are being charged more for these poor services. On average, Labour councils charge £116 more in council tax in England than Conservative councils.As Conservatives, we must ensure that we represent and fulfill the needs of local communities, which increasingly involves responding to multi-faith and multi-ethnic populations. The Conservative Party and the British Chinese community share the favourable values, of self-determination, family, education and enterprise. By engaging and supporting respective groups such as the Conservative Friends of the Chinese, the Conservative Party can continue to deliver for all.The choice on Thursday is between Conservative councillors delivering for your community, providing good local services while keeping your council tax low. Or Labour leaving you with less money in your pocket and worse services in your area. Councils do matter, and the Conservatives are passionate about local values and services. Thursday is your chance to vote for better services in your area, all for low council tax and local councillors that will put residents needs ahead of politics.