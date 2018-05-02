Gabonese gov't resigns after court ruling over delayed elections

Gabonese Prime Minister Emmanuel Issoze-Ngondet's government resigned Tuesday after the constitutional court ordered it to step down over election delays, an official statement said.



The constitutional court decided on Monday to end the rights of the National Assembly, or the lower house of the parliament, and recommended the resignation of the government.



The court's decision came after the government failed to organize the Central African nation's parliamentary elections two years after the expiry of the deputies' mandate.



The National Assembly was dissolved to prevent members from sitting for an additional term without being re-elected.



Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba is free to renew his prime minister's mandate or to appoint another person until new elections are held.



The court also ruled to transfer the rights of the National Assembly to the upper house Senate before the elections.

