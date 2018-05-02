Stunning scenery at river bank in Xuanen County, China's Hubei

Photo taken on May 1, 2018 shows the bryophyte covered with dewdrops on a river bank in Xuanen County in Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Enshi, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Photo taken on May 1, 2018 shows a spider spinning a web in Xuanen County in Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Enshi, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Photo taken on May 1, 2018 shows red maple on a river bank in Xuanen County in Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Enshi, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Photo taken on May 1, 2018 shows plants on a river bank in Xuanen County in Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Enshi, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Photo taken on May 1, 2018 shows pomegranate flower buds on a river bank in Xuanen County in Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Enshi, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Song Wen)