Israeli troops participate in military drill in Israeli-annexed Golan Heights

An Israeli soldier walks past armored vehicles during a military drill in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, May 1, 2018. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the exercise was planned in advance as part of the annual training drill and was intended to maintain the ability and readiness of the forces. (Xinhua/Ayal Margolin-JINI)

