Tourists visit Baiyangdian lake in Xiongan New Area during May Day holiday

Tourists visit the Baiyangdian lake in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, April 30, 2018. Many tourists spent their leisure time here during the May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Tourists visit a park at the Baiyangdian scenic spot in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 1, 2018. Many tourists spent their leisure time here during the May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

