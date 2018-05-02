US Arizona declares state of emergency for wildfire

US state of Arizona has declared a state of emergency for fighting a wildfire, which has burned down 46 square kilometers forest till Tuesday afternoon with zero containment.



A total of 1,000 structures are threatened by the fire, coded "Tinder Fire" that started last Friday at Blue Ridge Reservoir, 850 km east of Los Angeles, according to local KNXV-TV reports.



Driven by winds that reached up to 40 mph (68 kph), the fire scratched from 500 acres (2.1 square kilometers) to 11,420 acres (46.1 square kilometers) in five days, reaching 50 miles (85 kilometers) southeast of Flagstaff, the biggest city in north Arizona.



At least 20 to 30 homes have been destroyed, but there is no report of casualties.



A total of 559 personnel, including 15 elite hotshot crews, and four heavy helicopters are battling it on the front line, local media reported. Fire fighters expected that wind conditions could improve for a short period Tuesday night, but it will still continue to be extremely dry.



"I'm issuing today's declaration to ensure that they have the necessary resources to protect the lives, pets and property of Arizonans," Governor Doug Ducey said in a statement Monday night. "Public safety is a top priority," he added.



The Coconino County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations Sunday for communities north, east and west of Highway 87, where about 600 residents are living in this season.

