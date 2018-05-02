Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"The circuit tripped immediately after I turned on the light."So said a man surnamed Ye who lives in a residential compound in Balizhuang Beili, Haidian district. Ye's apartment is on the top floor of the building. He said every time it rains, water seeps into his apartment and that sometimes the ceiling leaks for a month. He said the other day, the circuit tripped about five times, cutting off electricity to his apartment. The building is more than 20 years old, and many of the other families on the top floor encounter similar problems. Ye suspects that the roof leaks because it was not properly waterproofed. The property manager for the building said that they are applying for funds to fix the problem. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)