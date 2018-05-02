Man killed, another seriously injured in London shootings

A man died and another was seriously wounded on Tuesday night in shootings in northwestern London, local news reports said early Wednesday.



The man, believed to be in his 30s, was found with critical injuries outside the Queensbury tube station at around 9:00 p.m. local time (2000 GMT).



He died at the scene about an hour after police and medical workers arrived at Cumberland Road, where the shootings took place.



The injured man, in his 20s, was sent to a hospital in northern London.He remained in a stable condition, Sky News said.



Streets outside the tube station have been cordoned off and authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal attack.



Police are examining CCTV footage in the area in order to build a clear picture of the circumstances, it reported, adding that nobody has been arrested.



There were no details relating to the murderer's identification.

