Vigil ceremony held in Islamabad for journalists killed in Kabul suicide bomb blasts

Pakistani journalists light candles during a vigil ceremony to pay tribute to journalists killed in a suicide attack in Kabul, in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on May 1, 2018. Earlier Monday, at least 23 people, including two assailants, were killed and 27 others wounded after two suicide bomb blasts rocked a diplomatic district in central Kabul. Afghanistan's journalist associations said nine journalists are among the dead in the attacks. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Pakistani journalists attend a vigil ceremony to pay tribute to journalists killed in a suicide attack in Kabul, in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on May 1, 2018. Earlier Monday, at least 23 people, including two assailants, were killed and 27 others wounded after two suicide bomb blasts rocked a diplomatic district in central Kabul. Afghanistan's journalist associations said nine journalists are among the dead in the attacks. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Pakistani journalists light candles during a vigil ceremony to pay tribute to journalists killed in a suicide attack in Kabul, in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on May 1, 2018. Earlier Monday, at least 23 people, including two assailants, were killed and 27 others wounded after two suicide bomb blasts rocked a diplomatic district in central Kabul. Afghanistan's journalist associations said nine journalists are among the dead in the attacks. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Pakistani journalists light candles during a vigil ceremony to pay tribute to journalists killed in a suicide attack in Kabul, in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on May 1, 2018. Earlier Monday, at least 23 people, including two assailants, were killed and 27 others wounded after two suicide bomb blasts rocked a diplomatic district in central Kabul. Afghanistan's journalist associations said nine journalists are among the dead in the attacks. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)