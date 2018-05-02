Malu Primary School reconstructed after 2008 earthquake in China's Sichuan

Students attend a P.E. class at Malu Primary School in Qingchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 25, 2018. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the deadly 8.0-magnitude earthquake that jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on May 12, 2008. Only four days after the earthquake, Xu Guang and his 100-odd classmates of Malu Primary School voluntarily held up banners to show their gratitude to those who give a hand in reconstructing their school, which fell into ruins during the earthquake. Children's move caused a sensation in that year. As 10 years pass by, the aid to the school has never stopped. The nationwide supports have built the school a fully-equipped modern campus with 536 students. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2018 shows the reconstructed campus of Malu Primary School in Qingchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Students have lunch at Malu Primary School in Qingchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 25, 2018.

Students have lunch at Malu Primary School in Qingchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 25, 2018.

Fifth-year students attend an English class at Malu Primary School in Qingchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 25, 2018.

Fifth-year students of Malu Primary School clean their dormitory in Qingchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 25, 2018.

In this file photo taken on May 16, 2008, Xu Guang (front) and his classmates, then students of Malu Primary School, hold placards showing their gratitude to those providing aid during the earthquake in Qingchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Fourth-year students pose gestures of heart to show gratitude at Malu Primary School in Qingchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 25, 2018.

Third-year students attend a Chinese class at Malu Primary School in Qingchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 25, 2018.

Xu Guang (front), who initiated a sensational thanks-giving activity during the earthquake ten years ago, visits a library at a medical college where he now studies in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2018.