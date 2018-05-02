13th Art Beijing comes to an end on Wednesday

Art Park Public Exhibition at Art Beijing Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT

The 13th Art Beijing, one of the largest in the event's history, wrapped up its five-section art sale at Beijing's National Agricultural Exhibition Center on Wednesday.The exhibition area increased from 25,000 square meters to 30,000 this year, giving more space to routine sections like design art and public art as well as a new youth art market called Hi 21.Art Beijing founder Dong Mengyang told Beijing-based art.china.cn that the increase of expo space was to meet the growing needs of the event's participants. As one of China's largest art expos, Art Beijing has become an important platform for hundreds of galleries, art centers and institutions from home and aboard.Although crowded with visitors during the four-day-event, most of art organizations that took part said that due to the current global economy the art market has not yet returned to its former glory.Art on sale ranged from works by well-known artists such as Peach Blossom by Zhou Chunya, estimated to be worth 10 million yuan ($1.57 million), to works from young promising artists being sold for only several thousand yuan.This year's Art Park Public Exhibition, which took "Moving Museum in Nature" as its theme, featured various installation works that explored the relationship between nature and art meant for public spaces.