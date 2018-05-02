Party members told to be careful of what they ‘like’ on WeChat

Civil servants have been warned not to forward or like content in their WeChat moments that go against government policy, media reported.



The warning came in an article first published in Workers' Daily on Monday that put forward eight principles civil servants need to be aware of when using WeChat, a popular social media app in China.



Just like other netizens, Party members make comments or forward content online, but they must hold a firm political position and screen content before publishing it, the article urged.



Content that is fake or goes against the policies of the central government cannot be re-published on WeChat. Civil servants should carry out verification before thumbing up other people's content.



The WeChat moments of civil servants are in the public sphere. They were also warned that no classified information can be transferred to either WeChat groups or in private messages. "In the internet era, there is a possibility that information can be recorded or leaked."



"Cyberspace is not beyond the law. The speeches of Party leaders represent the image of the Party and the government," the article notes.



Civil servants are obligated to follow political discipline and standardize their online speech.



They cannot publish incorrect comments in their own way or in an irresponsible manner.



Party members who publish improper appeals in their WeChat moments will face punishment, it said.



The articles listed examples of government officials who were punished for wrongly discussing China's one nation two systems policy, spreading fake information, and receiving bribes in WeChat.



The article also warned officials not to interact with businessmen through WeChat "red envelopes."



Global Times





