Shanghai rebar futures hit a 2-month high on robust market demand, spot hikes

China's steel rebar futures rose to the highest level in two months on Wednesday, buoyed by a firm physical market that helped run down inventories amid ongoing supply constraints.



The most-active rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped 2.8 percent to 3,675 yuan ($578.26) a ton, having touched its strongest level since March 8 at 3,687 yuan a ton.



Jiangsu Shagang Group, China's biggest privately owned steel firm by production capacity, said on Tuesday it will hike spot prices for rebar in May by 130 yuan a ton to 4,070 yuan.



Activity in China's steel industry continued to grow in April, with the PMI for the industry rising 1.1 percentage points to 51.7 percent from the prior month, according to data from the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing.



"Demand for steel products remains at a high level, while supplies have been curbed due to environmental policies, which helps to lift market prices," said analysts at Orient Futures in a note.



Stockpiles of rebar held by Chinese traders decreased further last week after hitting a five-year peak in mid-March. Inventory of 7.13 million tons as of Sunday was down 7.4 percent from a week ago, data compiled by SteelHome consultancy showed.



Prices for raw materials also rose alongside rebar.



The most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to 464.5 yuan a ton.



Coking coal prices picked up 0.9 percent to 1,172 yuan while coke futures rose 1.2 percent to 1,932 yuan.





