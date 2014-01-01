Mainland stocks end flat ahead of trade talks

Chinese mainland stocks recovered early losses and ended flat on Wednesday, as investors braced for trade talks between US and Chinese officials amid concerns over economic growth.



The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.18 percent to 3,763.65 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended flat at 3,081.18 points.



Senior US and Chinese officials will hold trade talks from Thursday in China, as the US threatens to impose tariffs on up to $150 billion worth of Chinese imports and as the Chinese government vowed to retaliate.



Investors are also concerned over the health of China's economy.



"Despite a solid Q1, we still see some concerns and expect more downward pressure on bottom line growth in the next few quarters," Gao Ting, head of China Strategy at UBS Securities, wrote in a note.



The blue-chip CSI300 index was up, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.05 percent, the consumer staples sector up 0.38 percent, the real estate index down 0.4 percent and the healthcare sub-index up 0.52 percent.



The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.18 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.22 percent.



The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite Index were Whirlpool China Co up 10.07 percent, followed by Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International Co gaining 10.01 percent and Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding Co up by 10 percent.



The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Asia Cuanon Technology Shanghai Co down 10.02 percent, followed by Huayi Electric Co losing 10.02 percent and Wenyi Suntech Co down by 10.02 percent.



About 13.42 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 85.2 percent of the market's 30-day moving average of 15.75 billion shares a day.





