Yuan at weakest in 2.5 months

PBC sets midpoint against dollar at 90-day low

China's yuan eased to its weakest level in nearly two and a half months against the US dollar on Wednesday after the central bank set a much lower official fixing, reflecting a further surge in the greenback.



The dollar index, a gauge that measures the unit's strength against six other major currencies, held near a four-month high of 92.57 hit on Tuesday, the firmest since January 10.



Prior to the market opening on Wednesday, the People's Bank of China (PBC), the country's central bank, lowered its yuan midpoint to 6.3670 per dollar, the weakest level in more than three months, reflecting the dollar's strength in global markets.



The move in the official guidance rate was the biggest one-day weakening in percentage terms since February 9.



In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.3524 per dollar and fell to a low of 6.3639, the weakest since February 22.



The spot rate was changing hands at 6.3594, 284 pips weaker than the previous late session close.



Traders said the yuan was catching up to the dollar's rise in overseas markets during the holidays in China.



A Shanghai-based trader at a Chinese bank said it was too early to tell if the spot rate had definitively broken out of its recent range and has started a weakening trend.



"Corporate clients were not in a panic to stock up dollars following its rally, but they were discouraged from liquidating their dollar positions," the trader said.



Traders are now switching their attention to trade talks between the US and China due later this week. A delegation of senior Trump administration officials is set to visit Beijing on Thursday and Friday for preliminary talks which traders hope will pave the way for a possible compromise that would avert a full-blown trade war.



The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3592 per dollar.



Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.465.





