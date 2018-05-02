Learning Chinese

Chat attack

ride (public transport) by scanning a QR code



二维码乘车



(èr wéi mǎ chénɡchē)

A: Did you hear? Two days ago Beijing started allowing you to ride the subway by scanning a QR code. It's really convenient!



你知道吗？前两天北京地铁开始全面实行二维码乘车了,可方便了！



(nǐ zhīdào ma? qián liǎnɡtiān běijīnɡ dìtiě kāishǐ quánmiàn shíxínɡ èr wéi mǎ chénɡchē le, kě fānɡbiàn le!)



B: That's great! I've been hoping to buy a subway ticket using my phone for a while now! I keep losing my subway card, and every time I want to recharge it I have to get cash; it's so troublesome.



太好了！我早就希望能用手机买地铁票了！我的地铁卡总是弄丢,而且每次充值还需要取现金,太麻烦了。



(tài hǎo le! wǒ zǎo jiù xīwànɡ nénɡ yònɡ shǒujī mǎi dìtiě piào le! wǒ de dìtiě kǎ zǒnɡshì nònɡdiū, érqiě měicì chōnɡzhí hái xūyào qǔ xiànjīn, tài máfán le.)



A: This is much easier. You just have to download an app and you can scan the QR code to get into the station. You can also buy tickets for others online.



这下省事了,只要下载一个程序就能扫二维码进站,还能帮人在线买票。



(zhèxià shěnɡshì le, zhīyào xiàzǎi yíɡè chénɡxù jiù nénɡ sǎo èr wéi mǎ jìnzhàn, háinénɡ bānɡ rén zàixiàn mǎipiào.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





