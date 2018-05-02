Happy birthday:



Romance is in the air for you today. Your birthday will make a great reason to go out with friends and meet new people or take a current relationship to an all new level. Education will be the key to advancing your career. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 6, 10, 16.



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



A seemingly minor decision made today will have a more of an impact on your future than you ever thought possible. Take the time to think through the ramifications of any choice you make today. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Don't waste your time dealing with someone who is trying to give you the runaround. The answers to your questions can be found elsewhere and with far less trouble. Your financial luck is on the rise, making this a great time for investments. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Someone close to you has found themselves in a difficult situation of their own making. While your first instinct is to reach out a helping hand, it will actually be better for you to show a little tough love. They will learn a lot more by solving this issue on their own. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



An exciting encounter with someone new may have your heart beating extra fast today, but things may look very different once you've calmed down. It might be a good idea to slow things down. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



No matter what you do today make sure you take some time out to have some fun. Letting your hair down for even a few minutes is an important part of keeping stress at bay. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



A change of scenery will add some much needed spice back into your love life. Grab that special someone and head somewhere new! ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Burying your feelings will only cause them to fester and eventually burst out at an inopportune time. While it may feel a bit awkward to open up to others, you should understand that there is no shame in sharing how you feel with those close to you. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



A fun time is sure to be had by all if you head out for a nice dinner with friends. Romance is on the rise, so keep an eye out for an opportunity to socialize with someone new. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Keeping calm will be the key to dealing with a situation where you have no idea what to do. A friend will have the answers you need, it's really just a matter of reaching out for some help when you need it the most. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Although things have been tough lately, it's times like these that you get to discover what you're really made of. Dig down inside and you will discover reservoirs of strength that you never thought existed. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You are closer to achieving your goals than you realize. Persistence and patience will be needed to make it to the finish line. Lady Luck will smile down on you when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



The day ahead is going to be a long one, so make sure you pace yourself. A former lover may reach out to you. Rekindle your romance or remain friends, the choice is up to you. ✭✭✭