Puzzle

ACROSS1 Baseball blast6 "I'm game"10 Actor Grant14 "Satyagraha," for one15 Healing salve16 Pricing word17 Loan locale20 "Amen to that!"21 Like hostages22 Four prefix25 ___ your instructions26 Overly hasty30 Mountaineer's need32 Makes up for35 Poise41 Get looks from the vet QB43 Mexican shawl44 Sledding locale45 Asphalt "mark"47 "Guarding ___" (1994 film)48 Desert features53 UMBC over Virginia, e.g.56 Call before a judge58 Nothing-going-on condition?63 Driver's calculation66 Driver's place67 U-turn from nearby68 Invest with a trait69 They see things70 Toothpaste container71 Pharaoh's landDOWN1 Pueblo Indians group2 Pale gemstone3 Whimper like a baby4 Gray sea eagles5 Morocco city6 Tai language7 Large deer8 Boot reinforcement9 "Buona ___" (good night)10 Throws a party11 Cool? No way12 Good thing to fit like13 Way more than active18 A cereal grass19 Pampering provider23 Arduous journey24 Certain flower fruit26 Set components27 Limo's bar?28 Prepare for a bout29 "Hey there"31 Noble dude33 Continental peak34 Formalwear items36 D.C. negotiator37 Misplaced38 Dust Bowl emigrant39 Naval Academy students40 Buzz makers42 Helps46 A martial art48 Kind of TV?49 Adorn50 Surname on "Frasier"51 Director's units52 Three, another way54 Nav. rank55 Class-of-one student57 "No-see-um" pest59 "Oh, no"60 "500" race61 Atlantic fish62 Be introduced to64 Gel amount65 Ticked feeling

Solution