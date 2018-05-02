Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/2 17:23:40

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Baseball blast

  6 "I'm game"

 10 Actor Grant

 14 "Satyagraha," for one

 15 Healing salve

 16 Pricing word

 17 Loan locale

 20 "Amen to that!"

 21 Like hostages

 22 Four prefix

 25 ___ your instructions

 26 Overly hasty

 30 Mountaineer's need

 32 Makes up for

 35 Poise

 41 Get looks from the vet QB

 43 Mexican shawl

 44 Sledding locale

 45 Asphalt "mark"

 47 "Guarding ___" (1994 film)

 48 Desert features

 53 UMBC over Virginia, e.g.

 56 Call before a judge

 58 Nothing-going-on condition?

 63 Driver's calculation

 66 Driver's place

 67 U-turn from nearby

 68 Invest with a trait

 69 They see things

 70 Toothpaste container

 71 Pharaoh's land

DOWN

  1 Pueblo Indians group

  2 Pale gemstone

  3 Whimper like a baby

  4 Gray sea eagles

  5 Morocco city

  6 Tai language

  7 Large deer

  8 Boot reinforcement

  9 "Buona ___" (good night)

 10 Throws a party

 11 Cool? No way

 12 Good thing to fit like

 13 Way more than active

 18 A cereal grass

 19 Pampering provider

 23 Arduous journey

 24 Certain flower fruit

 26 Set components

 27 Limo's bar?

 28 Prepare for a bout

 29 "Hey there"

 31 Noble dude

 33 Continental peak

 34 Formalwear items

 36 D.C. negotiator

 37 Misplaced

 38 Dust Bowl emigrant

 39 Naval Academy students

 40 Buzz makers

 42 Helps

 46 A martial art

 48 Kind of TV?

 49 Adorn

 50 Surname on "Frasier"

 51 Director's units

 52 Three, another way

 54 Nav. rank

 55 Class-of-one student

 57 "No-see-um" pest

 59 "Oh, no"

 60 "500" race

 61 Atlantic fish

 62 Be introduced to

 64 Gel amount

 65 Ticked feeling

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus