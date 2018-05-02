Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Baseball blast
6 "I'm game"
10 Actor Grant
14 "Satyagraha," for one
15 Healing salve
16 Pricing word
17 Loan locale
20 "Amen to that!"
21 Like hostages
22 Four prefix
25 ___ your instructions
26 Overly hasty
30 Mountaineer's need
32 Makes up for
35 Poise
41 Get looks from the vet QB
43 Mexican shawl
44 Sledding locale
45 Asphalt "mark"
47 "Guarding ___" (1994 film)
48 Desert features
53 UMBC over Virginia, e.g.
56 Call before a judge
58 Nothing-going-on condition?
63 Driver's calculation
66 Driver's place
67 U-turn from nearby
68 Invest with a trait
69 They see things
70 Toothpaste container
71 Pharaoh's land
DOWN
1 Pueblo Indians group
2 Pale gemstone
3 Whimper like a baby
4 Gray sea eagles
5 Morocco city
6 Tai language
7 Large deer
8 Boot reinforcement
9 "Buona ___" (good night)
10 Throws a party
11 Cool? No way
12 Good thing to fit like
13 Way more than active
18 A cereal grass
19 Pampering provider
23 Arduous journey
24 Certain flower fruit
26 Set components
27 Limo's bar?
28 Prepare for a bout
29 "Hey there"
31 Noble dude
33 Continental peak
34 Formalwear items
36 D.C. negotiator
37 Misplaced
38 Dust Bowl emigrant
39 Naval Academy students
40 Buzz makers
42 Helps
46 A martial art
48 Kind of TV?
49 Adorn
50 Surname on "Frasier"
51 Director's units
52 Three, another way
54 Nav. rank
55 Class-of-one student
57 "No-see-um" pest
59 "Oh, no"
60 "500" race
61 Atlantic fish
62 Be introduced to
64 Gel amount
65 Ticked feeling
Solution