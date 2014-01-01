Iraqi man uses campaign fever to win back his sweetheart

Taking advantage of nationwide elections, one Iraqi man has emptied his pockets to panel Baghdad with posters to campaign for love and win back his ex-fiancée.



"I've loved this woman for two years. We were engaged and planned on getting married... but before the wedding, people claimed that I had cheated on her," said Haidouz, using a pseudonym.



"We argued and the issue grew when her family got involved, and our relationship fell apart."



Brokenhearted, Haidouz found unexpected inspiration in the plethora of campaign posters hung across the city in the lead up to local and parliamentary elections on May 12.



"I had the idea to take advantage of it. Not to run for election, but only to declare my love," the 32-year-old electrical engineer said.



Haidouz drained his savings of $1,700 and borrowed from friends for campaign to win back "Assouz."



But it all seems to have been in vain.



