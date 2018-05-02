Colombian vet charged with smuggling heroin in puppies' bellies

A veterinarian from Colombia was charged with illegally smuggling narcotics into the US by surgically implanting packets of liquid heroin into the bellies of puppies.



Andres Lopez Elorez was arraigned in a federal court in Brooklyn on Tuesday on an indictment of conspiring to import and distribute heroin.



Elorez, 38, pleaded not guilty, US news reports said.



His court-appointed lawyer said his client "doesn't have any real connection" to the US.



Elorez faces up to life imprisonment if convicted.



The puppies, mostly purebred dogs, had their bellies cut open and heroin stitched in. They were then exported to the US with the smugglers hoping their pedigrees would help with customs, authorities said.



