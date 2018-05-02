Teacher tells class to spit on naughty student

A couple is suing a Henan Province school after their son's kindergarten teacher instructed all his female classmates to spit on him.



The teacher, surnamed Zhang, said she was attempting to discipline the boy after he spit on a female classmate during an argument.



The school in Pingdingshan has since suspended Zhang and the lawsuit is pending, Guangzhou Daily reported.



Security footage from March 21 shows the strange scenario of 17 girls lining up to spit in the boy's face one by one.



Zhang then punctuated each shower by leading students in a round of applause.



The experience left the boy in tears, video shows.



The boy's mother quickly alerted local education authorities and said put her son in counseling for what was surely a traumatic experience.



Zhang defended her decision. "We were just pretending. None of the students actually spit on him," Zhang told media.



Education authorities ordered that Zhang be suspended from her job and for the school to rectify the situation, according to Zhang's husband, surnamed Niu.



The boy's family, however, is unsatisfied with the results and has since filed a lawsuit with local courts.



