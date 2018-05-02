Young talents are integral to a growing metropolis’ vitality: report

Shanghai now ranks first as the country's top city for conducting business, according to a new report from The Rising Lab, a big data department under Yicai Media Group. Shenzhen, coming in at third, has surpassed Guangzhou, while Beijing is second.Rising Lab recently released China's Cities 2018: Cities of Business Attractiveness, which grades 338 prefecture-level Chinese cities based on data of 170 commercial brands and data from 19 internet companies and institutions.The ranking for China's four first-tier cities changed for the first time in three years. Shanghai now ranks first on the list and Shenzhen has surpassed Guangzhou, ranking third. Shenzhen's gross domestic product surpassed 2 trillion yuan ($315 billion) in 2017; the rise is mostly attributable to its pursuit of innovative sectors, according to Yicai Global.Among the cities, 15 including Chengdu, Hangzhou, Chongqing, Wuhan, Suzhou, Xi'an and Tianjin are deemed most likely to join the ranks of China's first-tier cities based on overall indices in terms of concentration of business resources, communication-hub types, urban residents' vitality, lifestyle diversity and future predictability.Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, held its position at the top of the list of the top 15 "emerging" first-tier cities in China, which has become a priority destination for many companies to launch new branches due to its sound business environment. A city's capability as a transportation hub is also very important when competing with other cities, according to the report.Meanwhile, venues like restaurants, coffee shops, stadiums, bookstores, museums and cinemas are also required for people to relax, meet, communicate and exchange ideas.Thirty cities were classified as second-tier cities, 70 as third-tier cities, 90 as fourth-tier and 129 as fifth-tier based on the list."We are trying to assess all the cities under a unified mechanism, to judge what kind of city is the best," Shen Congle, chief editor of The Rising Lab, said at the forum in Shanghai. Shen added that they also hope to figure out a way to help explore an ideal city.During the forum, guest speakers emphasized the importance of attracting young talents to help maintain a city's vitality.Nanjing, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Xi'an and Wuhan all launched new policies recently to attract graduates and professional talents (such as providing housing subsidies) according to the Rising Lab report.City planning and economic researchers have proved that talents are the core element pushing forward a city's development, said the report.Guests speakers said that they believe the internet has brought many positive changes to people's living habits and lifestyles, as well as the city's future pattern.The Rising Lab added that the number of young people in Chinese cities is a significant element in their assessment, which has built four databases on cities' commercial resources, cities' online user behavior and cities' developing tendency.

Photo: Courtesy of The Rising Lab

Photo: Courtesy of The Rising Lab

Shen Congle (first from left) with guest speakers at the forum Photos: Courtesy of The Rising Lab