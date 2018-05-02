Niagara Falls illuminated by the colors of the rainbow makes a breathtaking night view

As the warm weather thaws the frozen water of Niagara Falls, which straddles the border of Ontario, Canada, and New York state, US, tourists can ride the tour boat Maid of the Mist to take a closer look at the gorgeous falls. During the evening, the falls are illuminated with colorful lights, transforming into a light art masterpiece on April 29, 2018. Photo: Chinanews.com

As the warm weather thaws the frozen water of Niagara Falls, which straddles the border of Ontario, Canada, and New York state, US, tourists can ride the tour boat Maid of the Mist to take a closer look at the gorgeous falls. During the evening, the falls are illuminated with colorful lights, transforming into a light art masterpiece on April 29, 2018. Photo: Chinanews.com

As the warm weather thaws the frozen water of Niagara Falls, which straddles the border of Ontario, Canada, and New York state, US, tourists can ride the tour boat Maid of the Mist to take a closer look at the gorgeous falls. During the evening, the falls are illuminated with colorful lights, transforming into a light art masterpiece on April 29, 2018. Photo: Chinanews.com