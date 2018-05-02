Soldiers patrol the snow-covered China-Pakistan border

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2018/5/2 18:34:17

Chinese border soldiers patrol the snow-covered Khunjerab Pass on the Pamir Plateau on May 1, 2018, in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The pass, with an altitude of 5,300 meters above sea level, is an important point that connects China and Pakistan. Photo: Chinanews.com


 

Posted in: CHINA
