China's top political advisor meets French guest

China's top political advisor Wang Yang met with Patrick Bernasconi, president of the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council on Wednesday.



Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), called on the two sides to implement the consensus reached by their leaders.



Wang said China is willing to work with France to have more pragmatic cooperation in various areas and promote the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership to a new stage.



Wang said the CPPCC and China Economic and Social Council are ready to maintain friendly exchanges with the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council to contribute more to bilateral ties.



Bernasconi said the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council will continue its support to and participate in France-China exchanges and cooperation, and play a positive role in advancing France-China and Europe-China relations.

