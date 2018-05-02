Yili shares slump amid broader rout

Shares of leading dairy company Yili Group slumped 3.96 percent on Wednesday. The shares declined 1.85 percent on April 26 and then by the 10 percent daily limit on Friday.



The company hasn't made an announcements related to the declines.



According to a statement released by Yili on Friday, first-quarter net profit rose 21.15 percent to 19.58 billion yuan ($3.08 billion) compared with the end of 2017.



Financial commentator Yu Fenghui said that blue-chip stocks in China, including Yili, generally rose irrationally last year and now it's time for the bubbles to be squeezed out.



Yili saw share price rise by nearly 90 percent in 2017.



"Now that the government has shifted its focus from blue-chip stocks to the new concept of unicorns this year, the heat has gone out of the blue-chip shares," Yu told the Global Times on Wednesday.



"Blue-chip stocks surged high in 2017, but those gains weren't backed by an equivalent rise of the companies' real values. Now share prices are returning to their normal valuations," he said.



Some other blue-chip stocks also plunged in recent days. For example, home appliance producer Gree Electric Appliances Inc slumped 8.97 percent and 3.29 percent, respectively, on April 26 and Friday.



Investors are now paying more attention to growth stocks and companies belonging to sectors such as the internet, big data, cloud computing, blockchain and virtual reality, Yu said. Traditional manufacturing companies are losing appeal for investors.



Yu said that one reason Yili shares have slumped is recent talk in the markets that its chairman Pan Gang is under investigation by the police.



The company on April 7 released a statement calling such talk a rumor intended to manipulate Yili's stock price.



On March 28 and April 2, police in Huhhot, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region where Yili is based, reportedly put two people under criminal detention for publishing articles on their WeChat accounts claiming that Pan might be out of contact.

