Nation’s listed companies report best annual performance in 7 years

The net profits of listed companies in China jumped nearly 20 percent last year, the best performance since 2010, thanks to ongoing economic reform that boosted commodity prices and improved earnings.



The 3,504 companies listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen stock exchanges posted combined net profits of 3.35 trillion yuan ($530 billion), up 19.2 percent year-on-year, the China Securities Journal reported, citing data from financial information provider Wind.



More than 2,200 companies reported higher net profits than in the previous year, and profits of 1,168 companies rose more than 30 percent.



Revenue rose 18.7 percent overall, with companies in the non-banking finance sector, food and beverages, recreational services, biomedicine and real estate reporting the highest gross profit margin.



Steel, coal and other cyclical industries reported the fastest annual growth in profits, as supply-side structural reform supported commodity prices.



As a result, net profits of mining companies, steel and nonferrous metal producers and mechanical equipment manufacturers more than doubled.



More than 60 percent of the listed companies reported higher profits in the first quarter of 2018, when GDP rose 6.8 percent year-on-year.



In 2017, China's GDP grew 6.9 percent, accelerating for the first time in seven years.

