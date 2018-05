British chipmaker ARM Holdings, a subsidiary of Japan's SoftBank Group, will cede control of its Chinese operations to a new joint venture (JV) with its Chinese partner and the JV is planning an IPO in China, Japanese business outlet Nikkei reported Tuesday.



The new JV - ARM mini China - started operation in April, and 51 percent of its shares are owned by Chinese investors, including State-backed entities, with ARM controlling the remaining 49 per cent, it said.