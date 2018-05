Chinese panel display producer BOE Technology Group Co ranked the first in terms of first-quarter shipments of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels for TVs, read a statement BOE sent to the Global Times Wednesday.



BOE shipments hit 12.5 million units followed by LG Display and Samsung with 12.1 million and 10 million, respectively.



In the first quarter, BOE's 55-inch LCD TV screen shipments rose 30 percent year-on-year and its 65-inch ones were up 136 percent.