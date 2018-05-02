Flight by ARJ21

ARJ21, China's first domestically produced regional jetliner, made a commercial flight from Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province to Harbin, capital of Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Wednesday. The flight was operated by Chengdu Airlines.



The aircraft will serve four cities in Heilongjiang Province from a base in Harbin, according to a note sent to the Global Times.



Chengdu Airlines has taken delivery of five ARJ21 aircraft since the plane's maiden flying in June 2016, and it has opened routes from Chengdu to nearby cities such as Changsha in Central China's Hunan Province and Wenzhou in East China's Zhejiang Province.