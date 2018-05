Kaizhong buys Germany’s SMK

Shenzhen-based Kaizhong Precision Technology Co announced on Wednesday that its wholly owned subsidiary Kaizhong Deutschland GmbH will take over SMK Systeme Metall Kunststoff for 25.37 million euros ($30.5 million).



Another subsidiary, Kai Zhong Development GmbH, will acquire SMK Verwaltungs for 25,000 euros. The two German companies make up SMK Corp. Established in 1950, SMK is a leading global automobile component manufacturer.