Armenia protesters block roads

Russia wary of close ally going same way as Ukraine

Armenian protesters blocked roads in and around the capital on Wednesday, responding to a call from opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan for a campaign of civil disobedience to force the ruling elite to relinquish its grip on power.



Ex-Soviet Armenia is locked in a political crisis after the ruling party, severely weakened after days of protests that forced its nominee for prime minister to quit, dug in its heels and refused to back Pashinyan to replace him.



The standoff is being watched closely by Russia, which sees Armenia as a close ally and is wary of it going the same way as Ukraine, where an uprising swept to power new leaders who pulled the country out of Moscow's orbit.



In the capital, Yerevan, all the main streets were blocked by cars, minibuses and garbage bins. The road to the international airport was blocked. A spokesman for the civil aviation authority said one flight had been canceled.



Reuters reporters in Yerevan said shops and offices were open, and some people were still trying to get to work despite the roadblocks. Protesters marched through the streets, shouting "Nikol! Victory!" waving flags and blowing horns.



Police tried to persuade protesters to open roads, but did not use force. Local media reported that there were also protests in other cities in Armenia, a country of 3 million people, home to Russian military bases.



At a protest in Yerevan surrounded by cheering supporters, Pashinyan said he would keep the pressure on the ruling party.



"My only power is my people. We are not going to give up," said Pashinyan, dressed in his trademark camouflage T-shirt and cap. "We will continue our strike and disobedience."



The outcome of the standoff is likely to hinge on who blinks first: the opposition or a ruling elite that controls parliament and the security apparatus with Moscow's backing.



Veteran leader Serzh Sarksyan tried to become prime minister last month after serving as president for a decade. But his switch to the new job triggered protests, and he stepped down after just a week, appearing to signal a shift in power in a country run by the same cadre of people since the late 1990s.





