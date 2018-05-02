Figuratively Speaking

121,000 units



Number of heavy duty trucks sold in China in April, up 16 percent year-on-year, according to commercial vehicle industry news website cvworld.cn on Wednesday.



54.6%



Level of the China Logistics Prosperity Index in April, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing on Wednesday.



5,000



Total number of public funds in China at the end of March, with combined assets of 12.37 trillion yuan ($1.95 trillion), the China Fund newspaper reported on Wednesday.



51.1



The Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index for China's manufacturing industry in April, up 0.1 percentage points from March, Caixin data showed on Wednesday.

