Harry Kane questions mentality of England fans

England's talismanic striker Harry Kane believes he and his international colleagues are an easy target for cheap jokes just over a month before he carries his nation's hopes at the World Cup.



Kane was widely mocked on social media by a number of ex-professionals, fans and even England teammate Jamie Vardy after claiming his side's second goal in a 2-1 victory at Stoke City last month, which was initially credited to teammate Christian Eriksen.



He was then poked fun at by the official FA Cup Twitter account for his performance against Manchester United in the semifinal.



"The FA tweet was a silly tweet - we all know that," Kane told The Telegraph. "I talked to the gaffer about it and all we said was, 'Would other countries do that to their players?' Probably not."



Tottenham's Kane has scored 42 goals for club and country this season. However, he believes people are just waiting for him and England to disappoint once more at a major international tournament.



"It is easier nowadays maybe to 'banter' England players or take the mickey out of the England players. So if we don't do well in the World Cup, then people can say, 'We told you so.' But that is maybe a weaker mentality," he added.



Kane was back on the score sheet as Spurs closed in on a top-four finish in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Watford on Monday to move to within four goals of Mohamed Salah in his quest for a third consecutive golden boot award.



