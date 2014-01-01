Alex Ovechkin’s late winner lifts Capitals past Penguins

Alex Ovechkin scored the game-winner with 1:07 left to play on Tuesday as the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 to gain the upper hand in their NHL playoff series.



Ovechkin knocked his own rebound out of midair and past Penguins goaltender Matt Murray to lift the Capitals to a victory that gave them a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference second-round series against the reigning Stanley Cup champions.



Washington defenseman Matt Niskanen tied the game with a goal 5:06 into the third period after the Caps had trailed 2-1.



But the Penguins were infuriated by another high hit from Washington winger Tom Wilson - a shoulder-to-head hit in the second period that left Zach Aston-Reese with a broken jaw and a concussion although no penalty was called on the play.



After John Carlson gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead 48 seconds into the second period, Jake Guentzel and Patric Hornqvist scored less than three minutes apart to put the Penguins up 2-1.



Chandler Stephenson scored from the left face-off circle on a one-timer at 11:04 of the second period to make it 2-2.



Sidney Crosby gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead at 16:27 of the second period, and Niskanen tied it 3-3 when his slap shot bounced off Murray's glove and that set the stage for Ovechkin.



